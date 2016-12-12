WRBB’s Top Ten Albums of 2016

Genre Hip Hop · Label Independent · Released May 12, 2016

Genre Experimental Hip-Hop · Label Harvest Records · Released May 6, 2016

Genre Synthpop · Label Domino Recording Company · Released February 5, 2016

After 2013’s low-key dark folk of Slow Dance in the Cosmos, Porches’ mastermind Aaron Maine took refuge in his Brooklyn apartment to begin reinventing the way he made music. With 2016’s Pool, the endearing and lo-fi efforts of his previous works are cast into the shadows, inviting in hazy, yet danceable synths to color the listener the most interesting and introspective shade of grey. Although lyrical content is not the main focus, Maine’s knack for vocal melody enhances the melancholy storylines, providing a contrasting personal touch to the cold and metallic environment set before us. As always, the release features a familiar touch from his girlfriend and Frankie Cosmos frontwoman, Greta Kline, on backing vocals and bass. Equal parts equipped to handle the dancefloor of an indie party and a night home alone, Pool captures Porches in their most mature and striking form to date, where Maine has found himself ascending the ladder from xanny bars to Pitchfork acclaim.