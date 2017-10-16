New Music Mondays | 10.16.17

‘Holy Mountain’ – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds “After two years of touring and recording since the release of his second album Chasing Yesterday, Noel Gallagher has returned (alongside his High Flying Birds) with the first single off of Who Built the Moon?, his upcoming third album. The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has hinted at a shift in musical direction from his previous work. What was once a collection of songs whose driving force was mainly intricate lyrics and prominent drum beats is beginning to transform into a more experimental and psychedelic exploration. The album title itself, Who Built the Moon?, evokes a sense of celestial wonder and conspiracy. However, the band’s latest single release, ‘Holy Mountain’, fails to even present an inkling of this suggested experimentalism. Upon first glance, the track’s title seems to establish a certain theme of spirituality or abstractism; yet within the first five seconds, the arena-esque drum beat and accompanying horn section prove the listener wrong for judging this book by its cover. This brass-driven track has an exhilarating musical foundation that supports a slew of unfortunately corny lyrics of love and seduction that are most comparable to Gallagher’s lyrical abilities (or lack thereof) in the mid 1990s during the early development of Oasis. The opening line, ‘Dance dance, if you do that dance, I’m gonna let you join my one man band,’ foreshadows the banal lyrical content of the rest of the song and suggests a certain regression in the expressive originality of Gallagher’s incredibly successful 20+ year career. Without context for the rest of the album’s suggested themes, ‘Holy Mountain’ is an instrumentally enjoyable track that is weighed down by lines like ‘She had a look you won’t find in no book, and she smells like 1969.’ Fans of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds can only hope that this single’s release was a plot to lower expectations to venerate the rest of the album in comparison. Who Built the Moon will be released on November 24.” – Jason Ebbs

‘The Combine’ – John Maus “On August 29th, John Maus released his first single since 2012’s A Collection of Rarities and Previously Unreleased Material, an album filled with exactly what it sounds like, in advance of his 5th LP Screen Memories, set for an October 27th release with Ribbon Music. The song, titled ‘The Combine,’ feels to me like a warm hug of Maus’s familiar synth-pop sound combined with his signature low, rough voice. In terms of instrumentation, Maus maintains the same style he’s become famous for, but in terms of lyrics and philosophical undertones — apart from being a musician, Maus also holds a PhD in philosophy — the song falls a little flat. The only lyrics are ‘I see the combine coming/it’s gonna dust us all to nothing’ in some variation, which isn’t really exciting or enough substance to read into, although it’s possible with the release of Screen Memories that the song will tie into a larger theme. What makes this song exciting is, yes, the sheer fact that Maus is back releasing music again after five years, but also Maus’s typical 1980’s pop sound integrated with something darker, almost haunting — the track is saturated with echoes and satisfying delays, nostalgic to ‘80s new wave and typical synthpop tracks, while also somehow leaving you unsettled in the best way.” – Caroline Smith

‘And Saints’ – Sleigh Bells “Sleigh Bells is a Brooklyn-based noise pop duo made up of vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist-turned-producer Derek Miller. The two recently announced a new mini-album entitled Kid Kruschev, to be released on November 10th. ‘And Saints’ is the first single of this new project and features a slight stylistic change for Sleigh Bells. In the past, the group was known for their juxtaposition of Alexis Krauss’ dreamy vocals and simple pop hooks against walls of rythmic noise and blaring guitar riffs (See ‘Demons’ from their second album Reign of Terror for a great example). ‘And Saints,’ however, takes on a much softer tone. The track is airy and spacious, allowing room for Alexis Krauss to take over with her vocals. One thing ‘And Saints’ is particularly clever about is keeping Sleigh Bells fans on edge. Throughout the entire track, it feels like the signature Sleigh Bells’ onslaught of guitars could start any second, and then they don’t. It’s hard to say exactly what the idea behind releasing ‘And Saints’ as the first single for Kid Kruschev is, but I’d like to think it’s a warning from Sleigh Bells to be prepared for some stylistic shifts. It is interesting to note, however, that ‘And Saints’ is the closing track, which could influence its softer sound, but Sleigh Bells have hardly been timid with their album closers before, as can be seen from ‘As If,’ from their previous album Jessica Rabbit. Overall, ‘And Saints’ leaves me very excited for Kid Kruschev’s release because I believe this record could be their door to some much deserved critical recognition.” – Grant Foskett

‘Underdog’ – Banks “Banks surprised fans at the end of September with the release of her new single ‘Underdog,’ just a year after her latest LP, The Altar. ‘Underdog’ may be a step in a new direction for Banks, as it features a more traditional, upbeat pop sound, opposed to her usual dark style of pop. Even the light colored artwork for the single shows a significant shift from Banks’ past work. Her sultry vocals are still seen in the verses of the song contrasting with her infectious falsetto in the chorus. Lyrically, ‘Underdog’ is a typical pop song about wanting a lost love back in your life as Banks repeats ‘come back in my bed / come back to heaven’ several times in the pre-chorus. The layered production is what makes ‘Underdog’ special and rooted in Banks’ past work. The intense build up from verse to pre-chorus to the explosion in the chorus is reminiscent of ‘Gemini Feed’ from 2016’s The Altar. The most interesting parts of ‘Underdog’ are the unusual noises Banks’ makes. She literally starts barking in the fourth line of the song and continues to do so throughout the single, which seems appropriate considering the title. The bark sounds like something that you may have heard from Nicki Minaj, but somehow works perfectly for Banks. This type of risk is what sets Banks apart from mainstream pop music right now. Whether ‘Underdog’ signals a change in Banks’ career, or not, she keeps listeners on their toes for what will come next.” – Emma Turney

‘Headphones’ – WALK THE MOON “Walk the Moon has taken a complete 180 with their new song ‘Headphones’. The band said to expect a new sound, and this song delivered. ‘Headphones’ strays from the ’80s inspired synth-pop the band is known for and enters the instrumental-heavy grungy rock of the ’90s / early 2000s. This song puts less weight on Nicholas Petricca’s vocals and really focuses on music. Contrary to the title, ‘Headphones’ should NOT be listened through headphones. This song is fresh and exciting and goes to show you to expect the unexpected on their new Album What if Nothing out in early November.” – Marisa Kenny

