GLR Exclusive: Gentle Temper

Boston band Gentle Temper releases their first ever acoustic single, “Sugar,” through Green Line Records. Described as ‘ocean folk with a blues tide,’ the band has garnered attention for their storytelling lyrics and spirited harmonies.

The duo, made up of Marion Earley and Ryan Meier, have been active in the Boston music scene since their debut at Great Scott in August 2016. The two met while attending Berklee and began writing and playing together in their final year there.

Relative newcomers to the scene, Gentle Temper has already been featured in Gloucester’s “Local Music Seen” and has opened for nationally touring acts LOLO, Bombadil, and 2014 NPR Favorite New Artist The Family Crest. This past September, they also won Katrina’s Singer-Songwriter Challenge.

Songs like “Cut My Brakes” and “Cold Shoulder” intertwine stirring lyrics with soft melodies, enveloping the listener in a blanket of emotional storytelling and acoustic guitar. Their songs deal with universal issues like feeling out of control and find one’s place, but their details bring forth the distinct bite of authenticity that only comes with revealing one’s heart-wrenching experiences for the world to hear.

The two recently performed at a Habitat For Humanity fundraiser and the annual Chikombuso Foundation for Widows & Orphans at the Jonathan Edwards Vineyard. They’ve also used their social media platforms to raise awareness for causes such as Bandcamp’s fundraiser for the Transgender Law Center and ACLU and organizations supporting the victims of the Charlottesville attacks.

