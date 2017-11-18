ICYMI: Album Reviews

November 18, 2017 WRBB Media Team Album Reviews, Featured

 

PVRIS
All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell

Turnover
Good Nature

Alvvays
Antisocialites

Zola Jesus
Okovi

Open Mike Eagle
Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

The Killers
Wonderful Wonderful

Macklemore
GEMINI

The World Is A Beautiful Place
Always Foreign

Miley Cyrus
Younger Now

Wolf Parade
Cry Cry Cry

Liam Gallagher
As You Were

New Politics
Lost in Translation

Kelela
Take Me Apart

Cults
Offering

Blis
No One Loves You

St. Vincent
MASSEDUCTION

P!nk
Beautiful Trauma

The Front Bottoms
Going Grey

Beck
Colors

Knuckle Puck
Shapeshifter

Dylan Rockoff
115 Gainsborough

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Lotta Sea Lice

King Krule
The OOZ

dvsn
Morning After

Tegan and Sara
The Con X: Covers

Weezer
Pacific Daydream

Niall Horan
Flicker

Bully
Losing

Wu-Tang Clan
The Saga Continues

Destroyer
ken

Julien Baker
Turn Out the Lights

John Maus
Screen Memories

Maroon 5
Red Pill Blues

Sam Smith
The Thrill of It All

 Stereophonics
Scream Above the Sounds

Taylor Swift
reputation

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.