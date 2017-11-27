New Music Mondays | 11.27.17

“Two years after the release of influential debut PRODUCT, electronic music producer SOPHIE has returned with single ‘It’s Okay To Cry.’ The single was released on October 23rd, accompanied with the announcement that SOPHIE identifies as a trans woman. Thus, the track has been widely interpreted as SOPHIE’s commentary on the stifling nature of masculinity during her time as a closeted trans woman. Sonically, ‘It’s Okay To Cry’ is a stark departure from the music of her first album, which, along with A.G. Cook and his affiliated PC Music label, popularized the genre of ‘bubblegum bass’: electronic music characterized by plastic-sounding synths playing off of pop music conventions and often pitched-up feminine voices. Here, however, SOPHIE maintains only somewhat of this aesthetic. Instead, she chooses to sing in a more realistic register, and ditches some of the more synthetic, (intentionally) over-produced elements of PRODUCT while retaining some of its hyper-feminine pop feel. Throughout her career, SOPHIE has been somewhat polarizing — the over-the-top nature of her music is bound to attract some naysayers. Love her or hate her, SOPHIE’s ear for production and knack for creating boundary-pushing pop music is worth a listen.” – Caroline Smith

“When Sam Smith released his sophomore album Thrill of it All , the last thing I expected to discover was a new singer that is just as vocally skilled as Smith himself. But that’s exactly what is found on the emotionally powerful ‘No Peace’ featuring newcomer, YEBBA. With only one solo single out, this feature seems to be the start of an amazing career for someone with a timeless voice. When mixed with Smith’s legendary vocals, ‘No Peace’ is a powerhouse that is sung just as well as it was written. It tells the story of someone unable to reconcile with struggles in their life. The references to cigarettes that are seen throughout Thrill of it All are especially seen in this song with lines like ‘so I’ll light up a cigarette / I’ll drink it down till there’s nothing left.’ In the Apple Music documentary on the making of Thrill of it All, YEBBA talks about the references in the lyrics to her mother’s recent death. It makes the emotion in both of their voices sound even more authentic. Although this is one of the simplest tracks on the album, it’s special because of the connection of these two voices.” – Emma Turney