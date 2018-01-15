New Music Mondays | 01.15.18

‘ Become the Warm Jets’ – Current Joys “With the release of music from Sufjan Stevens for the recent film, “Call Me by Your Name,” my emo playlists have been growing at a rapid rate and Current Joy’s “Become the Warm Jets,” has quickly added itself to the family. Current Joys is the side project of Nick Rattigan, a member of the Surf Curse. Originally, Rattigan’s side project was called ‘Tele/visions.’ Current Joys was rather quiet in 2017, releasing only a small EP which featured BOYO on half the songs. “Become the Warm Jets,” is the second single released by the side project so far this year, following up “Fears”. Current Joy’s “Become the Warm Jets,” begins intimately, with only a guitar and singer, Nick Rattigan’s vocals. The guitar is clear and rich, making it a strong base for the Rattigan to rest upon. While the guitar sustains one chord at a time, Rattigan’s vocals begin to unravel the story of a poignant memory stating, “Oh I can hear it when that old song starts to play / cutting through my body in a million ways.” The emotion behind the first lines uttered float the tune into a slow drum, as the soft drums lean themselves in. A listener can’t help but sway back and forth, consumed by the beat of the song. As “Become the Warm Jets,” enters its final moments of existence, Rattigan pauses after questioning “Is it me or is it you who came to see those warm jets swallow me?” After a moment of silence, the song slowly resumes as the keyboard trickles in, intensifying and then slowly fading away. The ending ominous chords seem to stop time, leaving the listener to transcended within the song’s landscape, absorbed by Rattigan’s feelings.” – Maya Dengel