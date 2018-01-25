Fall Out Boy releases full-length ‘MANIA’

For a while, bassist Pete Wentz has been stating how he has always wanted Fall Out Boy to make a purple album. Up until now, all Fall Out Boy albums have followed a pattern of blue and red. In the words of “Thriller” off Infinity on High, “Welcome, it’s here.” MANIA is the band’s seventh full-length album, and it is their third release since their hiatus that ended with the release of Save Rock And Roll in 2013. A general consensus among a lot of fans is that most of the music released post-hiatus does not meet the caliber of the releases prior to the hiatus, but MANIA puts this trend to rest.

Starting with ‘Stay Frosty Royal Milk Tea’ as the opening track, the band sets the tone for the album to be original but also a combination of Folie à Deux and Save Rock and Roll. Backed by a recurring, hard-hitting beat, Wentz’s lyrics flow powerfully through singer Patrick Stump as if they were Stump’s own words. The next three tracks, which were all released prior to the album’s release, each shine on their own individually and help solidify the band’s approach to this album. ‘The Last of The Real Ones’ is a near-pessimistic love song that features a clever but simple piano riff that highlights the song along with a promise from Wentz to shield the song’s inspiration “from the waves”, which is an obvious nod to the album art. Meanwhile, the consistency of “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t” is interrupted by a bridge that allows Stump to showcase his vocal abilities in the song’s bridge accompanied by empathic drumming from Andy Hurley. However, ‘Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)’ calms the album down for a second with a tame melody that includes references to the Addams’ Family instead of Cast Away as the song’s title might suggest.

The next two songs are some of the best songs the band has put out since they broke their hiatus, and are an example of how Fall Out Boy can still put out music that stands alongside tracks off classic albums like From Under the Cork Tree. ‘Church’ showcases a glorious backing choir with a modern twist, which feels almost blasphemous among the lyrical innuendos throughout the entire song. The peak of the song is when the gears suddenly shift and Stump moves from his high register to a much lower one to sing, “And if death is the last appointment, then we’re all just sitting in the waiting room.” The isolated vocals to start ‘Heaven’s Gate,’ although stunning, are somehow not the best part of the entire track. This love song, which features truly Pete Wentz lyrics like, “I’ve got dreams of my own. But I want to make yours come true, so please come through,” reaches its climax with its layered bridge that toes the line towards the end of almost becoming post-hardcore but not quite. This nostalgic bridge, along with the power of Stump’s vocals, make this track a near religious experience and one of the best songs on the album. Unfortunately, the allure of this song is ruined by the following track: ‘Champion.’ This track is nothing more than a song to be played at sport events, and the band would have been doing the album a favor by leaving the song as a one-off single instead.

For the last three on the album, the band becomes much more experimental. ‘Sunshine Riptide,’ featuring Burna Boy, is a reggae inspired mixed bag of lyrics in reverse and a feature that dampens the quality of the song. Burna Boy’s performance, although good on its own, just does not work with the tone of the band, though the polished quality of the song and its especially well-crafted lyrics ultimately save it. Moving from reggae, the album’s first single ‘Young and Menace’ is an electronic departure from anything Fall Out Boy has done before. The song is ultimately repetitive, but it is still an interesting side to the band that was worth them discovering. Finally, the swan-song tone of ‘Bishops Knife Trick’ closes the album out in a satisfying and euphoric fashion. Featuring strong details throughout, such as Stump’s pronunciation of “heatstroke” and enticing guitar from Joe Trohman, the track pulls at your heart strings with its pre-chorus about it being “The last.” I think the line “I’m struggling to exist with you, and without you” summarizes how post-hiatus Fall Out Boy feels for a lot of fans, including myself, but this track ultimately is why it is hard to exist without them. The song leaves room for this to be the band’s finale, and it is a reminder of why Fall Out Boy has always been and will always be an incredible band. The bridge and the fade out both satisfies you and leaves you with an ever present heartache, finishing what is a devastatingly great album for Fall Out Boy.