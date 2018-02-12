New Music Mondays | 02.12.18

‘ Opps’ – Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrock “Coming from the star-studded Black Panther soundtrack, ‘Opps’ is a clear standout in a sea of hits. Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples, arguably two of the most technically skilled MCs in hip-hop at the moment, come together for their first collaboration since working together on Vince’s album Big Fish Theory last year. The result is electric; a total banger suited for a dark club and a perfect fit for an action-packed movie like Black Panther. The song begins with a shrill siren sound before taking a moment to build up to a primal and unbelievably satisfying beat drop. Kendrick and Vince recruit South African rapper Yugen Blakrok to assist them in delivering three hard-hitting verses all tied together by an intoxicating hook from Kendrick. The production on ‘Opps’ is reminiscent of songs from Vince’s Big Fish Theory; a dark, industrial beat with clear grime and house influences that allows the technical style of each rapper to shine through. Once you hear ‘Opps’ for the first time, you won’t be able to get enough of it. While its unclear how the song will fit into the movie, it’s absolutely clear that its replay value will extend far past the period of time that Black Panther is in theaters.” – Cam Corriveau