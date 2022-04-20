Yves Tumor flashes a smile into the crowd

Photos: Yves Tumor shreds at Royale

by Sabrina Ruiz |

Yves Tumor

April 3, 2022 at Royale

WRBB’s Sabrina Ruiz shot Yves Tumor’s April 3 set at Royale. Check out some photos below:

Yves Tumor overlooks the crowd
Guitarist Chris Greatti shreds onstage
Yves Tumor gives an intense performance of “Kerosene!”
Guitarist Chris Greatti during a melodic guitar solo
Yves Tumor in profile
Yves Tumor sings into the mic
Mood lighting casts onto Yves as they perform
Chris Greatti (left) and Yves Tumor (right) jam onstage (B&W)
Chris Greatti (left) and Yves Tumor (right) jam onstage (color)

