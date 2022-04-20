Photos: Yves Tumor shreds at Royale

Yves Tumor

April 3, 2022 at Royale

WRBB’s Sabrina Ruiz shot Yves Tumor’s April 3 set at Royale. Check out some photos below:

Yves Tumor overlooks the crowd

Guitarist Chris Greatti shreds onstage

Yves Tumor gives an intense performance of “Kerosene!”

Guitarist Chris Greatti during a melodic guitar solo

Yves Tumor in profile

Yves Tumor sings into the mic

Mood lighting casts onto Yves as they perform

Chris Greatti (left) and Yves Tumor (right) jam onstage (B&W)