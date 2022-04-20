Photos: Yves Tumor shreds at Royale

Yves Tumor April 3, 2022 at Royale WRBB’s Sabrina Ruiz shot Yves Tumor’s April 3 set at Royale. Check out some photos below: Yves Tumor overlooks the crowd Guitarist Chris Greatti shreds onstage Yves Tumor gives an intense performance of “Kerosene!” Guitarist Chris Greatti during a melodic guitar solo Yves Tumor in profile Yves Tumor sings into the mic Mood lighting casts onto Yves as they perform Chris Greatti (left) and Yves Tumor (right) jam onstage (B&W) Chris Greatti (left) and Yves Tumor (right) jam onstage (color)