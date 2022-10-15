Community Connections #1: October

Roommates Diego and Andrew ran into each other by chance in front of the WRBB table at the library courtyard.

Andrew told WRBB that he always thinks of “Dragula” by Rob Zombie when he thinks of Halloween music. He remembers finding the song through Spotify’s Discover Weekly while driving around during his first Halloween with his own car. “That’s a core memory,” he explained.

“But what is Halloween music?” pondered Diego, “Like, metal in the nightmare sense?” “Yeah, kind of like Die Hard’s a Christmas movie, you know?” offered Andrew. Diego laughed and said, “I don’t know where I stand in that debate.”