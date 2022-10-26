WRBB’s Top Five Spooky Tracks

Check out these spooky season selections from WRBB’s Media Team – some old, some new, some classic, and some out-of-the-box.

“Kerosene!” by Yves Tumor

After a suspenseful opening, this track explodes into a wall of sound filled with wailing guitar and high-energy vocals. The music video features a car crash and a flaming golf ball, among other intense imagery. The grotesque surrealness of the video, combined with the track’s relentless adrenaline, make this song truly unnerving.

“Vamp Anthem” by Playboi Carti

One of the things that Playboi Carti’s fans love the most about the rapper is his vampire persona – some fans even call themselves ‘vamps.’ When writing Whole Lotta Red, Playboi Carti leaned into this persona, as exemplified in the song “Vamp Anthem.” The song alludes to the mystery and thriller elements of Playboi Carti’s character, with creepy organ samples and a Dracula-inspired beat.

“Haunted” by Searows

Beautiful yet slightly distressing, this track makes you hold your breath as its soft chords wander through a sea of depressing lyrics. The song tells a tragic story of loss and loneliness, asking “Don’t you ever wish the house was haunted?” These qualities make it a perfect song for the Halloween season, as it lures you in with its softness and leaves you with goosebumps.

“Ghosttown” by Yung Lean feat. Travis Scott

With its ghostly synth beat and Gregorian-style chanted chorus, this Yung Lean classic will make your hair stand on end. As a self-proclaimed ‘sad boy,’ Yung Lean is committed to living up to the name by combining melancholy lyrics with equally haunted beats. The song inspires fear, with its lyrics referencing body bags, blood, and gold knuckles.

“The Dead Flag Blues” by Godspeed You! Black Emperor

This 16-minute track features a spoken-word segment delivered in a cold and discomforting voice, with lyrics taken straight from the script of a dystopian thriller. The song places the listener into a barren landscape, and adds to its unsettling aura by sampling a real tornado siren. It’s a long ride, but well worth it.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

“Hayloft” by Mother Mother

“Supermassive Black Hole” by Muse (from the Twilight Soundtrack)

“Blessing” by Alex G

“This is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween (a true classic)

“Contact” by Big Thief

“I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers