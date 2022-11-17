Community Connections #2: November

Ella would love to get to know Yves Tumor. She told WRBB that she had just seen the music video for their new single and became a big fan. “It was so fucking good,” she insisted. She’d ask them, “How do they think like that? How do they make such good art?” Ella “dabbles” in art, and would like to find out more about Yves Tumor’s inspirations and their creative process. She would recommend the new single, “God Is a Circle,” as well as “Kerosene!” and “Gospel For A New Century.”

Meanwhile, Ella’s friend Lizeth would love to be able to have a conversation with Kurt Cobain. She appreciates the courage it must have taken for him to incorporate so much emotion into his music. She told WRBB, “Obviously emotion has always been hand-in-hand with music — but just like…not portraying the best emotions… being overwhelmed or sad.” What Lizeth likes about grunge music is how honest and raw it is. She says she admires that the genre seems to say, “I’ll show you both the pretty and the bad.”