Community Connections #3: December

Lara told us to include a picture of a Chloe Moriondo album, as this is the music that recently introduced her to indie rock.

Lara came by and told us that she used to be more of a “Top 40 person” when it comes to music. Anything she listened to was music you might hear on a more mainstream radio station. This changed when she was first introduced to music artist Chloe Moriondo through Mic the Snare, a music reviewer on YouTube. She told us she had never been one to go looking for music, so Chloe Moriondo was a surprising find to her. However, Lara can now safely say that she enjoys the indie rock genre. Props to Lara for stepping outside of her comfort zone – it almost always pays off!