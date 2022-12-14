WRBB Fall ’22 Wrapped

The media team brings you… WRBB’s Fall ‘22 Wrapped! Free of the embarrassing revelations that may adorn your own Spotify Wrapped, our version takes a look back at some of our favorite articles from this semester. A huge shoutout to all of the writers and photographers that filled our website with such amazing content! Without further ado, here are our top five from Fall 2022.
This semester, WRBB launched Community Connections, a monthly column focused on sparking conversations between media team members and the Northeastern community. Each month staff writer Annika Eske, along with a rotation of other media team members, set up a table on campus and asked a question to whoever was willing to stop and chat. For the October edition, community members opened up about their favorite Halloween music, which led to some killer recommendations and great stories. Coupled with a host of wholesome photos, this foray into new territory made the article an easy choice for our top five.
- God Save The Animals has a toucan on the cover – and it only gets better by Archie O’Connell
Archie’s enthralling piece on Alex G’s God Save The Animals reads more like a short story than a review. He does an excellent job of setting the scene for his reader, giving detailed context and commentary on Alex G’s career and rise to fame. Archie is clearly an Alex G expert, and his impressive knowledge of the singer-songwriter’s discography makes the review feel robust. The article also sparked some intense discussion, nearly topping the charts as one of our most commented-on articles of the semester.
- I got wet at Armand Hammer (and it was amazing) by Ben Hussey
This concert review by Ben Hussey draws readers in with its excellent title, and keeps them interested with a healthy dose of wittiness and enthusiasm. His in-depth knowledge of the group, and close attention to the set list, make for a thorough and well-crafted writeup. What’s more, Ben’s play-by-play rendition of the Centennial Sprinkler Incident creates some very quotable moments, such as “I was in heaven, albeit a wet one.”
- Bladee is actually good by Ben Gardner
As a certified drainer himself, Ben Gardner was clearly the most qualified writer for this project. At times, the piece reads like Stephen King’s middle school diary (“on one late night last year, I was sitting in my Hastings Hall single when I felt an ungodly urge. My hands, controlled by an unseen force, opened up Spotify and typed in HIS name”). People tend to be somewhat hesitant toward the Swedish rapper, but Ben’s piece does away with the stigma once and for all.
- 25 years on, Either/Or is still perfect beautiful misery by Andrew Loose
Everybody loves a good throwback, and Andrew Loose’s retrospective review of Elliott Smith’s classic Either/Or lives up to the hype. Andrew captures the soul of each track through detailed description, creating a piece that would encourage even a first-time listener to delve into Smith’s discography. Even though the album was released 25 years ago, this review feels at home in the present moment. To use Andrew’s words, it “wraps around you like a vintage jacket that fits perfectly on first wear.”