Community Connections #4: January

Sawyer thinks DEBBY FRIDAY deserves more attention, especially while the artist navigates a complete 180 in terms of genre.

Sawyer explained to us that artist DEBBY FRIDAY just recently released a new single, “SO HARD TO TELL.” When asked what it is that he likes about the music, Sawyer began, “I really like the vibe.” He thinks that DEBBY FRIDAY’s new genre direction warrants some recognition. “It’s a big departure from everything else she’s done.” Sawyer explained that DEBBIE FRIDAY used to have a more industrial, experimental rap sound. However, with her recent single she seems to be testing the water in the R&B genre. Sawyer told us that the artist recently got signed to a new record deal, and that he would highly recommend her music.