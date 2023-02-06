“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” is the collab of the year

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boy’s a liar Pt. 2”

Warner Records · February 3, 2023

British alt-pop artist PinkPantheress brings drill rapper Ice Spice onto this remix of her single “Boy’s a liar.” These newly-certified zoomer stars have been on a hot streak the past few months – after hitting it big in 2021, PinkPantheress released several singles and her EP Take me home in 2022, and Ice Spice, who went viral in August, dropped her debut EP Like..? two weeks ago.

The track shimmers with bubblegum synths and PinkPantheress’s relaxed vocals, but where the original is almost weightless (in a good way!), Ice Spice punches it up with her verse. The rookie rapper is both catchy and funny, and it shows even in a genre outside of her comfort zone. “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” is addictive – at first, I just listened to it once and went on with my life, but next thing I know, I’ve listened to it 30 times in three days and watched the video too. (PinkPantheress songs tend to be like that.) This song is a hit!!!