WRBB’s Valentine’s Day Top Five

Love is in the air! Today is that special day when everyone is either happily in love or sad that they aren’t. Sometimes a little love song is just what you need, so here are five songs that we think perfectly capture the range of Valentine’s Day emotions (plus five more for good measure).
“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen
This 2012 classic is as fresh as ever. Just over 10 years after its release, it still evokes that middle school summer night feeling, riding home from a date at the movie theater in the backseat of your mom’s Chevy Suburban. “Call Me Maybe” might have gotten some hate in its day, but we’ve come back around to loving it, and you should too.
“Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service
A Valentine’s Day playlist wouldn’t be complete without a song for the long-distance lovers, and this one pairs the yearning wistfulness of a love out of reach with a groovy dance beat that somehow makes it feel not quite so sad. To top it off, it’s impossible not to sing along to these lyrics – picture you and your faraway boo crooning a duet into the wind like Kermit and Miss Piggy.
“Say Yes” by Elliott Smith
We can’t believe we’re saying this about an Elliott Smith song, but the love he describes on “Say Yes” feels healthy. Smith’s tender lyrics perfectly capture that feeling of meeting someone you’re crazy about for the first time. One can’t help but picture its accompanying scene of early love in Good Will Hunting, when everything is uncomplicated and the butterflies are still fluttering.
“The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra
On this track, Frank Sinatra bellows his way through a timeless love story from yesteryear. This is an indisputable Valentine’s Day classic with cross-generational appeal – it brings to mind the image of warm embraces by the fireplace, February walks through the park while snowflakes sprinkle through the air, or a slow ballroom dance in the kitchen.