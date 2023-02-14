WRBB’s Valentine’s Day Top Five

“Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

This 2012 classic is as fresh as ever. Just over 10 years after its release, it still evokes that middle school summer night feeling, riding home from a date at the movie theater in the backseat of your mom’s Chevy Suburban. “Call Me Maybe” might have gotten some hate in its day, but we’ve come back around to loving it, and you should too.