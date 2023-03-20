Simplest Form’s single “lowercasey” will make you laugh, dance, and smile

Independent · March 17, 2023

Simplest Form is a five-piece band. What other descriptors might one give this band? It’s hard to say. Their releases so far touch on every genre from hip-hop to folk, making Simplest Form difficult to box in. Nonetheless, the band is always reliable in creating music that is catchy and creative. Whether they’re rapping over a rock beat (“The Birds”) or singing with acoustic guitar in the background (“Old Dying Tree”), Simplest Form manages to give every track their own signature touch.

With their latest single “lowercasey,” out on March 17th, the band does not disappoint. In particular, this track emphasizes a sweet and nonchalant sense of humor. Initially, lyrics such as, “I washed my hands after peeing / It was less for me, more for you,” may take listeners by surprise. When was the last time you heard some too-cool-for-you music artist sing a line like that? It doesn’t happen often – artists often shy away from singing something so openly awkward. Yet, as “lowercasey” plays on, it becomes clear that these lyrics are key to the single’s down-to-earth relatability. At one point the song remarks, “You’ll do crazy things for the one you love / Like share a sub and get onions on it against better judgement.” This light-hearted honesty spurs laughter but also puts a spotlight on the reality of romance. While so much music focuses on the sleek and dramatic aspects of relationships, it is refreshing to hear a song that expresses the reality in all of its undignified glory.

When these vocals are paired with the song’s funky pop instrumental, “lowercasey” quickly takes on an undeniably charismatic quality. Like an outgoing friend dragging you onto the dancefloor, the song is hard to say no to. You might feel taken aback by its confidence and honesty at first, but how could you possibly turn down all that fun? In general, the pop genre fits the gleeful, romantic tone of the song perfectly. Even the pop-disdaining listeners out there will likely find themselves bobbing their heads. Among the track’s varied array of instrumentation, the bright keyboard riffs stand out most. The song begins with a meandering piano part, but at the chorus, this morphs into a tropical keyboard-sounding variation of the riff. To top it off, Simplest Form refuses to fall prey to the usual stumbling block of pop music; the song is far from cookie-cutter. The track is divided into segments, each with a distinct mood. The beginning feels almost like a ballad, but this soon gives way to a bouncy, warm chorus followed by a percussive bridge. Each section incorporates some unique flair, be it rhythmic vocals or retro-sounding synths. Yet, the sections of the song also fall in line to create a narrative flow.

At its core, Simplest Form’s “lowercasey” is a smile-inducing expression of love. The band tosses aside all things logical and plastic, choosing instead to focus on unbridled hope and exuberance. The single seamlessly incorporates creative and danceable instrumentals with humorous, affectionate lyrics. “And life will stand in the way / Gotta fall for something,” the band figures in the chorus. Behind all the levity and the bright pop elements, Simplest Form makes a pretty good point. While you ponder the charming stupidity of love, play “lowercasey” on repeat and dance down the street. It’s what the song demands.