Show Reviews
Mac Miller December 11th, 2016 at House of Blues Boston By: Christian Triunfo “You know how much relaxing love music I’ve played tonight!?” Before closing his encore and sending the crowd into a crazed mosh [...]
Caspian November 18th, 2016 at The Royale By: Joe Ruane Caspian has been one of my favorite post-rock bands, and an act I’ve wanted to see live for years now. They’ve continually kept their music [...]
Deafheaven November 19th, 2016 at Fête Ballroom By: Jillian Fliedner Deafheaven has been labeled as a “hipster” metal band ever since the release of their debut album Sunbather. Pitchfork’s obsession with them changed the way a [...]
Against the Current + CRUISR & Beach Weather November 17th, 2016 at the Middle East By: Ingrid Angulo The Middle East was full of dancing and die-hard fans, not only for the headliner, Against the Current, [...]
The Districts December 1st, 2016 at Great Scott By: Shannon O’Dwyer The Districts, an indie-rock band from Lititz, Pennsylvania, have been touring for most of the fall, recently taking a short break to record new [...]