January 4, 2017

Show Reviews

  • mac-miller

    Mac Miller @ House of Blues

    December 13, 2016
    Mac Miller December 11th, 2016 at House of Blues Boston By: Christian Triunfo “You know how much relaxing love music I’ve played tonight!?” Before closing his encore and sending the crowd into a crazed mosh [...]
  • caspianshow

    Caspian @ The Royale

    December 12, 2016
    Caspian November 18th, 2016 at The Royale By: Joe Ruane Caspian has been one of my favorite post-rock bands, and an act I’ve wanted to see live for years now. They’ve continually kept their music [...]
  • deafheaven

    Deafheaven @ Fête Ballroom

    December 10, 2016
    Deafheaven November 19th, 2016 at Fête Ballroom By: Jillian Fliedner Deafheaven has been labeled as a “hipster” metal band ever since the release of their debut album Sunbather. Pitchfork’s obsession with them changed the way a [...]
  • atc

    Against the Current @ Middle East

    December 10, 2016
    Against the Current + CRUISR & Beach Weather November 17th, 2016 at the Middle East By: Ingrid Angulo The Middle East was full of dancing and die-hard fans, not only for the headliner, Against the Current, [...]
  • thedistricts

    The Districts @ Great Scott

    December 7, 2016
    The Districts December 1st, 2016 at Great Scott By: Shannon O’Dwyer The Districts, an indie-rock band from Lititz, Pennsylvania, have been touring for most of the fall, recently taking a short break to record new [...]

Interviews

  • jahkoy

    Q&A with JAHKOY

    December 1, 2016
    JAHKOY talks about the Canadian Hip Hop scene, coming to America, and how signing with Def Jam has affected his [...]
  • thejapanesehouse

    Q&A with The Japanese House

    November 27, 2016
    Amber Bain talks about where she might take photos next, her third favorite flower, and her new EP.  While standing [...]
  • crx1

    Q&A with Nick Valensi of CRX

    November 18, 2016
    On Tuesday, 11/15, Nick Valensi, famous for being the lead guitarist and backup vocalist for The Strokes, spoke to WRBB [...]
  • jeff

    Q&A with Jeff Rosenstock

    November 17, 2016
    Jeff Rosenstock speaks of the current state of our country post-election and how all of us can make a difference if [...]
  • fitz

    Q&A with Fitz & the Tantrums

    November 7, 2016
    James King of Fitz & the Tantrums speaks with us about the band’s new album, playing live, and the pursuit of [...]

Album Reviews

Single Reviews

