New Music Mondays | 01.22.18

‘ Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)’ – Bleachers “I think it’s safe to say 2018 will be the year of Jack Antonoff. This week Antonoff announced he is curating the movie soundtrack for ‘Love, Simon’ and to celebrate released ‘Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)’. This is the first we’ve heard new music from Bleachers since their second album that was released in June of last year. While this is a not so typical love song, it is also a not so typical Bleachers song. While most of Antonoff’s previous work is at times very heavy, Alfie’s Song is light and perfect for a teen movie. It’s structure is much more in line with today’s pop song rather than Bleacher’s “experimental” sound as well. While it may have been written with a particular movie in mind the song can definitely stand alone.” – Marisa Kenny

‘ Dead Alive – Flipped’ – The Shins “The Shins recently released a re-imagined version of their 2017 album Heartworms. The concept of this new version was to essentially ‘flip’ each song, changing the tempo, instrumentation, etc. to make it feel completely new. The flipped version of ‘Dead Alive’ is slow and brooding, a completely different take on the bouncy, upbeat original release. It features a simple piano mixed with intermittent violin as a background for James Mercer’s voice. Mercer also manages to evoke an entirely different meaning from the same lyrics on the flipped version. This time around, ‘Dead Alive’ feels like Mercer struggling with a painful bout of nostalgia for a lost love one rather than the happy remembrance of the original.” – Grant Foskett

‘ Abominable Snowman’ – Summer Salt “Summer Salt, the Old time and rock n roll trio releases their new single, ‘Abominable Snowman.’ Summer Salt has continued to show relevance in the indie scene with their multiple releases in 2017. Their new track, ‘Abominable Snowman’ strays away from the poolside summer vibes that defined their July 2017 release entitled ‘So Polite.’ Instead, the new track depicts the laziness that comes with being home for the holidays, although it still possesses Summer Salt’s signature easygoing and relaxed sound. The track’s easy and dreamy melodies serve as a refreshing tune after a long day of classes and responsibilities. With the arrival of the new semester, this track is sure to provoke feelings of nostalgia which will leave you longing to be at home by the fireplace.” – Kristen Tabia

